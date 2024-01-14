Two Children Killed While Flying Kites In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 14 (IANS) Two children lost their lives during kite-flying in two separate incidents in Hyderabad.

While a 11-year-old boy was electrocuted in the Attapur area, a 13-year-old died after she fell from a four-storey building in Nagole.

In the first incident that occurred in Attapur, Tanishq (11) died due to electrocution while flying kite on Saturday.

The boy was flying kites on the rooftop of an apartment building along with his friends. According to police, he came in contact with the high-tension electric wires and died on the spot.

The police booked a case of negligence against the owners of the apartment.

In the second incident, a boy lost his life while flying a kite on a rooftop with friends at Nagole.

Shiva Kumar (13), an eighth-class student at a government school in Nagole, fell off the terrace of a four-storey building while flying a kite. He fell on the asbestos roof of an adjoining house and suffered grievous injuries. He was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has advised people not to fly kites near electricity installations, saying metal-coated 'manja' thread may cause electrocution and tripping of the supply network.

He urged people to desist from using metal-coated threads as they could cause electrocution.“Only use cotton, linen or nylon string. Never use metallic thread or metal-reinforced string, metal coated thread (Manja) is a good conductor of electricity and may cause electric shock when it touches/comes close to an electric line,” he said.

