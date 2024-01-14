China's Central Bank unveils major rise in yuan-denominated loans, money supply for 2023

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, reveals a substantial surge in yuan-denominated loans, projecting a rise of 22.75 trillion yuan (approximately USD3.2 trillion) for the year 2023. The annual increase represents a noteworthy uptick of 1.31 trillion yuan compared to the previous year, as reported by the New China News Agency (Xinhua).



In addition to the lending data, the central bank provided insights into the broader monetary landscape. The M2 index, a key metric gauging the broad money supply encompassing cash in circulation and all deposits, recorded a notable 9.7 percent annual increase, reaching 292.27 trillion yuan by the end of December 2023. This data signifies a robust expansion in the overall money supply within the Chinese economy.



Breaking down the M1 index, which includes cash in circulation and demand deposits, the figures indicate a growth of 1.3 percent on an annual basis, culminating in a total of 68.05 trillion yuan at the close of December 2023. Meanwhile, the M0 index, a measure of money in circulation, exhibited an 8.3 percent increase from the previous year, reaching 11.34 trillion yuan by the end of the last month.



These comprehensive insights into China's monetary landscape provide a nuanced understanding of the financial dynamics at play, offering valuable indicators for analysts and policymakers alike as they assess the economic trends and stability of the nation's financial system.

