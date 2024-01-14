Australia Beat India 2-0 To Get Title Bid Off To A Flying Start

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Australia got their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 title bid off to a flying start with a 2-0 victory over India at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, yesterday.

Aiming to claim their second continental title, the Socceroos secured full points in their opening Group B match through goals from Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos.

At the state-of-the-art venue, which drew a crowd of 35,253, the Group B encounter witnessed a historic first with Yoshimi Yamashita becoming the first woman referee in an AFC Asian Cup match.

The Aussies made their intentions clear right from the start.

Their initial dominance was evident as they created two early chances.



However, Aziz Behich's shot flew wide, and Mitch Duke's header from a Craig Goodwin free-kick went off target.

Despite Australia's control, India nearly took the lead in the 16th minute when Sunil Chhetri's header missed the net after a well-executed cross by Nikhil Poojary. Five minutes later, Connor Metcalfe's goal-bound shot was intercepted by Gurpreet Singh.

Australia's relentless offensive efforts in the first half were marred by inefficient finishing and resilient Indian defense, rendering their 11 corner kicks fruitless.

The deadlock, however, was finally broken five minutes into the second half when Martin Boyle assisted with a cross to Irvine, who made no mistake in directing the ball into the net.

Irvine said he is“really pleased with the players' mentality” despite a strong challenge by the India team.

“They kept pushing, stayed patient, did all the right things, and came out in the second half and got the important goals that got us the win,” Irvine praised his teammates in his post-match interview.

Adding to India's woes, Australia doubled their lead in the 69th minute when Ryan McGree set the opportunity for Bos who tapped in from close range.

Despite their dominant performance and being the pre-tournament favourites, coach Arnold said there was room for improvement.

“I can honestly say that we have got to improve a lot more than that,” Arnold said.

“We can improve on everything and the boys know that. We have our standards and I have high expectations of the players and their performances and those expectations and standards need to be met,” Arnold insisted.

“One disappointment was set pieces... it's something we need to improve on, and we will,” Arnold added.

Australia's next match is against Syria on Thursday, while India will be looking to rebound against Uzbekistan.

Following the defeat, India coach Igor Stimac said his team is ready to bounce back.

“Now our competition starts,” Stimac said.

“These goals didn't come out of Australia's brilliant display or action, just because of our irresponsibility at certain times,” Stimac blamed his players for losing concentration.

Ahead of the clash against Uzbekistan on Thursday, the Croatian coach said there is no time to think of the defeat.

“We don't have time for disappointment,” he said.

“There's another game in five days' time. So what are we going to do, cry?” Stimac added.

