Doha Tour: Puck Sparkles As Opening Round Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Austria's Gerfried Puck yesterday bagged two CSI4* titles to wrap up the opening round of Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024 at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena.

Riding Equitron Naxcel V, Puck remained perfect in the jump off of the feature event – 1.55m CSI4* – completing the decisive round in 41.01 secs with Australia's Jamie Kermond (Yandoo Oaks Constellation) finishing runner-up after a time of 41.67. Another Aussie rider Edwina Tops-Alexander, who rode Corelli de Mies, was third after clocking 45.42 in the jump off.



Austria's Gerfried Puck clears a hurdle with his 11-year-old stallion Equitron Naxcel V during the opening round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena.

Earlier, Puck astride Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve reigned supreme in the 1.50m CSI4* with a perfect routine in 71.31 secs, also securing third place in the competition. Swiss rider on Nadja Peter Steiner was second on Espoir Blanc Cristal with the pair clocking 72.13 secs. Teaming up with Equitron Ornaat V, Puck set a time of 76.65 to grab third position.

Also yesterday, the CSI4* 1.40m contest was won by France's Ines Joly, who completed the course in 66.63 secs with mare Faylinn de Fondcombe. Joly also sealed the 1.45 CSI2* victory with Quirados Z earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi was the winner in 1.20m CSI2* with Mira V/D Roshoeve while Mohammed Saeed Al Haidan emerged winner in the 1.35m CSI2*.

The second and penultimate round of the Doha Tour will take place from January 18 to 20 with riders competing in two-star and four-star events competitions.