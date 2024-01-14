Account Storms To Lisha Cup Triumph At Al Uqda Racecourse

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Khalifa Hassan Al Jehani-owned Account returned to winning ways, sealing a pillar-to-post victory to land the Lisha Cup under jockey Alberto Sanna at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Facing a tough challenge from Flaming Lord – ridden by Marco Casamento – in the Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90) feature contest, the Owaida Salem Al Hajri-trained Account never relinquished the lead during the 2000m run to register a half length win. While Flaming Lord finished second, Rashid Ali Al Marri rode Court Poet to third place in the race.

Also during Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's 12th Al Uqda Meeting that had seven races on the card, Tomas Lukasek claimed back-to-back titles, steering Tilaawah and Billabong to victories.

Jockey Jefferson Smith also recorded a brace of wins with Khatar Des Forges and Al Jalilah.