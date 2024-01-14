Bein's Miramax Triumphs At Golden Globes As 'The Holdovers' Wins Two Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hollywood blockbuster film studio Miramax, owned by beIN Media Group (“beIN”) and Paramount, won big at the 81st Golden Globe Awards courtesy of its dramatic comedy The Holdovers.

Miramax, marking a triumphant return to the illustrious awards ceremony for the first time in several years, took home two of the night's most coveted awards to further solidify its renaissance within the global entertainment industry.

Paul Giamatti won Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role as Paul Hunham, a classics teacher at Barton Academy boarding school, while Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role as Mary Lamb, a bereaved mother and head cook at Barton.

The Holdovers has generated much acclaim for its authentic portrayal of 1970s America and the awards further accentuate Miramax and beIN's commitment to delivering outstanding cinematic experiences and producing high-quality, award-winning content. beIN Media Group, which acquired Miramax in 2016, takes great pride in the achievements of The Holdovers and its talented cast and crew.

Miramax's triumph aligns seamlessly with beIN's continued strategic push into the entertainment industry – in particular, producing exceptional original content across its group of companies, especially its OTT platform“TOD”.

Miramax is best known for its award-winning film library encompassing more than 700 titles, 278 Academy Award® nominations, and 68 Oscars® including four Best Picture awards for Chicago, Shakespeare in Love, The English Patient, and No Country for Old Men.

Recent successes include Old Dads that was sold to Netflix in August 2023, the 2023 Hollywood blockbuster Operation Fortune starring action superstar Jason Statham, Netflix hit He's All That, starring Addison Rae and directed by Mark Waters, the 2021 global blockbuster Halloween Kills starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Hulu's Mother/Android starring Chloe Grace Moritz and Uncle Frank, which was snapped up by Amazon after premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.