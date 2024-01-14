Anti-Corruption Academy Official Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Representative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The Officer-in-Charge of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) Jaroslaw Pietrusiewicz received the credentials of H E Jassim Yaqoub Al Hammadi as Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the IACA.

The Officer-in-Charge of the IACA extended thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar for its continued support for the Academy and its contribution to international efforts aimed at combating the scourge of corruption.

For his part, the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the IACA reiterated Qatar's keenness to support the work and various activities of the Academy, out of its keenness to strengthen international cooperation and shared responsibility in combating corruption.