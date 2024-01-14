Palestinian Red Crescent: 180 women give birth daily in Gaza under ‘dangerous’ conditions

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Saturday that 180 women give birth daily in Gaza under "dangerous" and "inhumane" conditions, attributed to Israeli attacks and occupation.



"In Gaza, 180 women give birth daily under dangerous and inhumane conditions. Many of them are unable to reach hospitals due to being in besieged areas, with the Israeli forces preventing ambulances from reaching them," it stated in a declaration.



To highlight the gravity of the situation, the humanitarian organization released recordings on X.



The recordings captured telephone conversations between health teams and the family of a pregnant woman unable to reach a hospital in time for childbirth in the Gaza Strip.



In the audio, a Palestinian Red Crescent doctor guides and assists the family, aiming to facilitate a safe home delivery, with the pregnant woman in conversation with her sister.



During a virtual news conference from Jerusalem on Saturday, UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative for Palestine, Dominic Allen, revealed that 18,000 births occurred in Gaza in the last 100 days.



Allen expressed concern about the dire situation in hospitals, indicating that UNFPA couldn't provide sufficient supplies.



He highlighted the upcoming challenge of 5,500 expected births in the coming months, expressing worry about the struggles these women face with water scarcity, food shortages, and limited access to treatment. Allen emphasized the deadly risks involved and urged urgent measures to prevent such tragedies.



Additionally, on December 17, UNFPA announced that 45,000 pregnant and 68,000 lactating women in Gaza are at risk of anemia, bleeding, and even death.

