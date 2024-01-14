Al-Qassam Brigades declare loss of contact with group holding 4 Israeli hostages since 2014

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, stated that it had lost communication with a group responsible for holding four Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip since 2014.



The announcement was made in a video titled "Time is Running Out" released by the Al-Qassam Brigades.



Al-Qassam stated in Arabic as well as Hebrew: “Ten years have passed, do you remember them?”



Subsequent to the statement, the video displayed images of the four hostages, who were seized a decade ago. Among them are soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, captured during the 2014 summer war.



Israel asserts they were killed, and Hamas holds their remains. The other two are civilian hostages, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who entered Gaza under mysterious circumstances in September and December of 2014.



Al-Qassam further mentioned: “In 2014, the Netanyahu government neglected your sons and did not prepare for their return. Unfortunately ... communication with the cell has been severed.”



The group conveyed a message to the families of the Israeli hostages.



“In the past, now, and once again, Netanyahu and his government are not interested in the return of your sons and loved ones. Don't forget ... time is passing and fading,” it declared.



As of 1655 GMT, Israeli authorities have not provided any comments on the video.

MENAFN14012024000045015839ID1107718577