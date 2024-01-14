Festivities At Katara Wow AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara's activities accompanying the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 continued yesterday, with Qatari ardha performed by a band in a distinctive festive and traditional atmosphere.

It dazzled the visitors and audience of the Asian Cup to watch the popular heritage sections performed by the band while carrying Arab swords and singing words of love for the homeland. The band presented heritage performances with the values of authenticity and pride in national identity.

The cultural and entertainment shows presented by Al Thuraya Planetarium attracted a diverse spectrum of visitors. The two- and three-dimensional shows aim to teach astronomy and space science in an interactive, interesting and attractive manner that contributes to building the educational and creative capabilities of children.

Head of the heritage and folk crafts section at Katara, Amal Al Ali said“Qatari Female Fashion Designers” exhibition brings together a group of female designers under one roof, and highlights their role as businesswomen in the field of designing modern clothes, accessories and gold jewellery. The exhibition features works by 12 Qatari female fashion designers, and aims to introduce Qatari innovations that combine traditional fashion with modern designs.

Meanwhile, the“Katara” and 'Cut Art' and handcrafts market, which sells antiques, souvenirs and handicrafts, is seeing great turnover. Katara Publishing House is also participating with a display of its published titles, while organising artistic and educational workshops, and competitions for children.

A series of artistic and cultural competitions will be held during the monthlong Asian Cup celebrations, including the Best Picture Competition and the Fine Art Competition under the title of Customs and Traditions of the Peoples of Asia. Katara will give away valuable prizes to winners in the competitions.