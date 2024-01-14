Activities In Sealine Area Showcase Qatar's Traditional Handcrafts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ancient traditional handcrafts displayed under“Al Anna Awareness” activities in Sealine received a great response from the public and visitors, especially children and young people.

The visitors are introduced to the ancient crafts that the people of Qatar used to work with in the past, such as the making boats and fishing nets, in addition to learning about the household utensils that were made from wicker and palm leaves. The ancient traditional handcrafts section is also introducing young men and women to the history and heritage of Qatar, which contributes to instilling the value of preserving the environment and sustaining its resources through the use of natural and environmentally friendly materials.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is running the“Al Anna Awareness” event for the current camping season in the Sealine area in Khor Al Udayd Reserve, with the participation of the Civil Defense, the Qatar Red Crescent, the Qatari Scouts and Guides Association, and the Nomas Center.

The event will continue to receive public until February 3, 2024. The activities are held from 4pm to 9pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The events include many different awareness, cultural and entertainment programmes and activities, which are designed to suit all ages of family members, in addition to holding educational competitions and distributing prizes to the winners.

The awareness campaign aims to provide many programmes and activities that contribute to raising environmental awareness among young men and women and all members of society, as it will include sessions to introduce security and safety instructions for the current winter camping season. In its awareness programmes, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change took into account that these activities and programmes enhance national belonging among all participating visitors, by creating a special section for ancient traditional folk crafts, which displays a number of ancient handicrafts.