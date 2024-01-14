US Federal Reserve faces major USD114.3B operating loss in 2023

(MENAFN) In a significant turn of events, the US Federal Reserve faced an unprecedented setback in 2023, marking the largest operating loss in its 110-year history. Preliminary estimates for the 2023 accounts revealed a staggering deficit of USD114.3 billion, a stark contrast to the USD58.8 billion profit recorded in the preceding year. This financial downturn rendered the Federal Reserve unable to fulfill its customary obligation of returning funds to the treasury.



Compounding the fiscal strain, the Federal Reserve is set to pay a substantial USD281.1 billion in interest for 2023, reflecting an alarming increase of USD178.7 billion from the previous year. This financial burden further underscores the severity of the institution's financial challenges.



A key factor contributing to this financial turmoil was the decline in one of the Federal Reserve's primary income streams—interest derived from the bonds and stocks in its portfolio. The institution's once-reliable portfolio yields suffered a notable deterioration, resulting in a diminished interest income of USD163.8 billion in 2023. This marked a significant drop of USD6.2 billion compared to the previous year, exacerbating the overall financial strain on the Federal Reserve.



The confluence of these adverse financial developments raises concerns about the broader economic implications and prompts a closer examination of the Federal Reserve's strategies for navigating this unprecedented fiscal terrain.

