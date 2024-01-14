P Diddy Won’T Be Attending The 2024 Grammy Awards After Sexual Assault Allegations

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs will not be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards, despite being nominated for the Best Progressive R&B Album.

The rapper has made the decision to skip next month's award show after he was accused by four women of sexual assault, reports co.

He has vehemently denied the allegations. P Diddy is up for an award at the February 4 ceremony, with his album 'The Love Album: Off the Grid' in the running for an award.

As per co, the rapper won't be attending the ceremony due to the severity of the allegations against him. Back in November, less than a week after the nominations were announced, singer Cassie sued her ex-boyfriend and alleged he subjected her to physical and sexual abuse during their decade-long relationship.

The announcement comes after a fourth lawsuit was filed against Combs last month for sexual assault. The latest claimant, known as Jane Doe, alleges in her lawsuit that in 2003 she was "sex trafficked" and "gang raped" by Combs, Harve Pierre, the then-president of Bad Boy Records and a third unnamed person.

She was 17 years old at the time. Combs denied the allegations in a statement on social media. "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation, and my legacy," he said.

--IANS

aa/kvd