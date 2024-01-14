US, UK start bombing Yemen- Houthis

(MENAFN) In a development that has heightened international concerns, reports indicate that the United States and the United Kingdom have commenced an attack on Yemen, targeting the cities of Sanaa and Hodeidah. The Houthi spokesman, Abdulsalam Jahaf, announced the alleged strikes early on Friday, though official statements from Washington and London are yet to be released.



Speculation about the impending military action surfaced on Thursday evening, with anonymous sources within the White House and 10 Downing Street cited by multiple British and American media outlets.



Jahaf, representing the Houthi rebels officially known as Ansar Allah ('Supporters of God'), stated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), "Now America, Britain, and Israel are launching raids on Hodeidah, Sanaa, Dhamar, and Saada. We will discipline them, God willing." The reported attacks come in the wake of the Houthi rebels' declaration of solidarity with Gaza in response to Israel's offensive against the Palestinian enclave in late October.



Eyewitnesses in Sanaa reported at least three explosions, according to Reuters. The lack of official confirmation from the United States and the United Kingdom has fueled uncertainty and raised questions about the motivations behind the military intervention.



The Houthi rebels have been linked to a series of attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, a crucial trade route connecting Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal. In response, major shipping companies have rerouted their vessels around Africa, leading to increased prices and insurance costs. The situation reached a critical point on Tuesday when the United States Central Command announced the successful interception of over 20 missiles and drones aimed at vessels in the Red Sea.



British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "We cannot have a situation where a major sea route, a major ability to move goods around the world is being cut off by terrorists and thugs, and we therefore must act." The unfolding events in Yemen not only pose immediate risks to regional stability but also have broader implications for global trade and diplomatic relations, prompting a closer examination of the motivations and potential consequences of this reported military intervention.





