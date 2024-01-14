French Premier appoints former gay partner as foreign minister

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has appointed his former partner, Stephane Sejourne, as the country's foreign minister. This historic decision comes just days after Attal himself made history by becoming the first openly gay man to hold the position of Prime Minister in France. Sejourne, who not only leads President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance political party but also heads the Renew group in the European Parliament, takes on this significant role as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of former Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday.



At 38 years old, Sejourne has been a key advisor to Macron since the latter's tenure as Minister of the Economy and Finance, having joined his team in 2014 and continuing to serve through Macron's election to the presidency in 2017. The appointment marks a pivotal moment in French politics, showcasing the Prime Minister's trust in Sejourne's capabilities and experience.



Attal, who took office as Prime Minister on Tuesday, not only stands as France’s youngest-ever prime minister but also the first openly gay individual to hold this esteemed position. Previously serving as the Minister of Education, Attal had a noteworthy tenure as the spokesperson for Macron’s party, then known as La Republique en Marche, in 2018. His journey into politics saw him leave the Socialist Party two years prior to support Macron's presidential candidacy.



The professional relationship between Attal and Sejourne extends back to 2014, and the two made their personal relationship official with a civil union in 2017. However, it wasn't until the following year that they publicly disclosed their partnership when Attal publicly came out as gay. Interestingly, in October, Attal had declared in an official statement to the High Authority for Transparency in Public Life that he had no partner, even though the civil union with Sejourne was in place.



Notably, media coverage of Sejourne's appointment has been careful in navigating the personal aspect of the relationship with Attal. As France embarks on this new chapter with an openly gay Prime Minister and a Foreign Minister with a unique connection to the country's leader, the dynamics within the French political landscape are evolving, prompting discussions on diversity, representation, and the intertwining of personal and professional spheres in high-profile government positions.





MENAFN14012024000045015687ID1107718503