Al-Sisi Reviews New University Projects And Cairo's Historic Development Plans

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Saturday with Prime Minister Mustapha Madbouly, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Ayman Ashour, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Armed Forces Engineering Authority Chief Major General Ahmed al-Azazi.

The meeting discussed the state's efforts to develop higher education facilities in Egypt, and the President was updated on the progress of new university projects across the country, according to Presidential Spokesperson Counselor Ahmed Fahmy.

The Minister of Higher Education also presented the recommendations of the committee responsible for Cairo's historic development plans, which aim to restore the city's beauty and address the challenges it faces due to the deterioration of many buildings and the high population density in those areas, which strain the infrastructure.

The President instructed to continue the scientific study of the proposed visions and plans in all aspects.

Al-Sisi emphasized that the primary objective is to preserve the historical and cultural value of the old city, improve the living conditions of the citizens, and provide them with access to facilities and services. He also urged to increase green spaces to ensure a clean and healthy environment for the citizens.

The President ordered to connect the archaeological and tourist sites, as part of the plans to boost domestic and international tourism.