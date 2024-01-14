Nasser Social Bank Launches New Certificate With 20% Annual Return

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Minister of Social Solidarity and Chairperson of Nasser Social Bank's Board of Directors, Nevine El-Kabbaj, announced the bank's launch of an investment account with a cumulative daily return of 15% annually, named the“Day by Day Account.” The account will be available starting from tomorrow, Sunday.

El-Kabbaj said that this account has several advantages, such as allowing daily withdrawals and deposits. The minimum account opening requirement is EGP 500,000, with no maximum limit for individuals. Customers will also enjoy a three-month exemption from account opening fees.

She said that this initiative aligns with Nasser Social Bank's commitment to promoting financial inclusion, in line with the central bank's objectives. The goal is to provide financial products suitable for the needs of all segments of society and raise awareness about financial and banking services across the community.

Mohamed Abdel Fadil, Deputy Chairperson of the Board for Banking, Investments, Projects, Financial, Commercial, and Credit Affairs, stressed the bank's ongoing efforts to become an attractive savings destination for a wide customer base. In line with this, the bank has decided to issue a savings certificate with a 20% annual return for 3 years, with monthly disbursement.

Abdel Fadil said that the bank has achieved a strong and trusted presence in the Egyptian banking market over the years. This achievement is attributed to the services provided to customers and various initiatives launched by the bank to enhance financial awareness and encourage savings.

He stated that the bank is committed to offering a diverse range of savings options for both individuals and companies, tailored to different needs. Notably, the bank provides competitive rates on term deposits for companies, catering to various segments and durations.