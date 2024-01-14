Media reports US-UK attacks on Yemen ‘imminent’

(MENAFN) In a significant development, reports have surfaced suggesting that the United States and the United Kingdom are on the verge of launching air and missile strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Citing anonymous sources, multiple media outlets have disclosed that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has authorized joint military strikes in collaboration with the United States, gaining approval from the United Kingdom cabinet. The speculated strikes, deemed as imminent, could be executed as early as Thursday evening, as reported by The Times.



The United Kingdom currently has a military presence in the region, with the destroyer HMS Diamond and the frigate HMS Lancaster already stationed, and the frigate HMS Richmond en route, according to BBC reports. The planned military intervention aims to unblock the Red Sea, with the United States-led coalition targeting Houthi bases and boats using a combination of ships and fighter jets, according to The Times.



As of now, neither 10 Downing Street nor the White House has issued any official announcements regarding the reported military action. However, concerns have been raised by Scotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, who emphasized the United Kingdom's questionable track record in Middle East military interventions. Yousaf has urged Prime Minister Sunak to recall Parliament, allowing Members of Parliament (MPs) to debate and scrutinize any decision to pursue military action proposed by the government.



The trigger for this potential military intervention stems from an incident on Tuesday when the Houthi rebels launched over 20 missiles and drones into the Red Sea. The United States-led naval force claimed to have successfully intercepted and shot down these projectiles. British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps expressed the urgency of the situation, stating that the world cannot afford to have a major sea route disrupted by what he referred to as "terrorists and thugs."



As the international community awaits official statements from the involved governments, the looming military action in Yemen has ignited a debate on the necessity and repercussions of such interventions. The potential consequences of this move are multifaceted, and the global community watches closely as diplomatic tensions rise and concerns over the Middle East's stability grow.



