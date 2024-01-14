Boris Johnson refuses to admit commanding Ukraine ‘to fight’

(MENAFN) Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has categorically denied allegations that he pressured Ukraine to abandon peace talks with Russia in the early stages of the conflict. The controversy emerged from revelations about Johnson's April 2022 visit to Kiev, initially reported by Ukrainska Pravda in May 2022, and later discussed by Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia in late November 2023. Johnson has now addressed the matter, dismissing it as "nothing but total nonsense and Russian propaganda" in an interview with The Times on Wednesday.



In the interview, Johnson clarified that during his visit to Ukraine, he assured President Vladimir Zelensky of the United Kingdom's unwavering support but expressed concerns about the potential nature of any agreement with Russia. He emphasized that, at that stage, he could not envision a satisfactory deal and harbored reservations about the possible terms if an agreement were to be reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The controversy surrounding Johnson's alleged role in influencing Ukraine's stance during crucial peace talks underscores the complex dynamics of international diplomacy and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As Johnson pushes back against the accusations, the incident highlights the scrutiny faced by leaders in navigating sensitive geopolitical situations and the impact of such controversies on diplomatic relations.





