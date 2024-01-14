US Congressional Leaders Reach Short-Term Funding Deal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Congressional leaders have come to an agreement on a two-tranche short-term funding bill to keep the government funded into March, a source familiar with the matter told (CNN).

The congressional leaders had agreed on what is called a "continuing resolution" or "CR," that would fund the government - extending two deadlines through March 1 and March 8.

The agreement comes just before the first funding deadline of January 19. The second government funding deadline was Feb. 2.

House Republicans will have a conference call Sunday night to discuss the continuing resolution, the source told CNN.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson announced last weekend that they had reached an agreement on topline spending numbers, the first step in the process to fund the federal government.

Those numbers include $1.59 trillion for fiscal year 2024, with $886 billion for defense spending and $704 billion in non-defense spending. Schumer and Johnson also agreed to a $69 billion side deal in adjustments that will go toward non-defense domestic spending.

