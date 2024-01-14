Head Of Libyan Government Of National Unity, Turkish Minister Of Energy Discuss Cooperation In Energy, Gas

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Head of the Libyan Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba discussed on Saturday with Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar, who is currently visiting Libya, the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, gas, and alternative energy.

Earlier, the Turkish minister affirmed his country's readiness to cooperate with Libya to benefit from the significant potential that Libya possesses in the energy sector.

The Turkish minister also highlighted Libya's significant potential in fields beyond oil and gas, emphasizing the nation's capacity for renewable energy development.

