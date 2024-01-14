               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Head Of Libyan Government Of National Unity, Turkish Minister Of Energy Discuss Cooperation In Energy, Gas


1/14/2024 4:06:37 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Head of the Libyan Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba discussed on Saturday with Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar, who is currently visiting Libya, the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, gas, and alternative energy.
Earlier, the Turkish minister affirmed his country's readiness to cooperate with Libya to benefit from the significant potential that Libya possesses in the energy sector.
The Turkish minister also highlighted Libya's significant potential in fields beyond oil and gas, emphasizing the nation's capacity for renewable energy development.

MENAFN14012024000067011011ID1107718489

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search