Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Several Towns In Ramallah, Al-Bireh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces carried out at dawn Sunday a series of raids in several towns in the West Bank.

The occupation forces, reinforced with military vehicles, stormed several towns in the Ramallah Governorate and Al-Bireh , raided the homes of Palestinian citizens, and carried out extensive arrests, raids, and searches, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

The raids targeted the villages of Mazra'a al-Gharbiya, 'Arura, Birzeit, and Jalazone camp, north and west of the city of Ramallah.

The occupation forces also stormed the city of Nablus and the town of Zawata to the northwest of it, and also raided many civilian homes, and arrested two young men.

The occupation raids, reinforced with military vehicles, included the Hisbah Street, Amman Street, the vicinity of Al-Rawda College, the Northern Mountain, and other neighborhoods in the city of Nablus.

In Hebron, Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Arroub camp and the towns of Beit Ummar and Bani Na'im, north and east of Hebron, stormed homes, seized vehicles, and arrested two civilians, including a child.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian villages, towns, cities and camps in the West Bank have been subjected to an intense Israeli escalation that coincided with the occupation army launching an unprecedented aggression against the Gaza Strip.

