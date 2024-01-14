USQBC Hosts Second Session Of Table Talks Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) in Doha hosted the second session of 'Table Talks' - a networking platform for members, which was held at Le Royal Meridien on Thursday, January 11, 2024. This innovative platform is designed to foster engagement, connections, and knowledge sharing among USQBC's esteemed members, with a primary focus on enhancing networking opportunities within our vibrant business community.

The exclusive event witnessed active participation from numerous member companies representing diverse sectors, showcasing the widespread interest and enthusiasm for the unique networking and knowledge-sharing experience that 'USQBC Table Talks' provides.

“The second session of 'Table Talks' was a resounding success, bringing together members from various sectors to engage in meaningful conversations, establish connections, and gain invaluable insights from industry peers.

This initiative underscores our organization's commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within our diverse and thriving business community,” stated Sheikha Mayes Al Thani, Managing Director of the US-Qatar Business Council in Qatar.

As a prominent advocate for fostering mutual economic growth, the US-Qatar Business Council is dedicated to developing and supporting business ties between the United States and Qatar. The 'Table Talks' initiative aligns with the Council's vision of creating a seamless and lasting partnership, based on shared interests and robust connections in bilateral relations, including business and culture.

The US-Qatar Business Council is a leading organization committed to advancing economic and commercial ties between the United States and Qatar. Through initiatives such as 'Table Talks' the Council aims to foster collaboration, provide resources, and support businesses in both nations. The organization is dedicated to building a strong foundation for a lasting and fruitful partnership between the United States and

Qatar.