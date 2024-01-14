Delhi Air Quality Turns Severe, Construction, Demolition Activities Banned In NCR

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In a bid to curb the alarming deterioration of air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee has invoked Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect. This stringent step comes as Delhi and surrounding areas grapple with severe pollution levels, raising concerns about public health, on January 14 implementation of Stage-III GRAP mandates immediate action on multiple fronts. Stone crushers operating across NCR will be shut down, putting a halt to major dust contributors. Similarly, all mining and associated activities will be suspended, further reducing emission sources. To minimise dust pollution from construction sites, a strict ban on construction and demolition activities will be imposed throughout NCR, with exemptions only for critical projects like hospitals and national security infrastructure the significant role vehicle emissions play in NCR's air woes, stricter restrictions will be enforced on older vehicles. Plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (4-wheelers) will be severely limited within Delhi and the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.“CAQM Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8-point action plan as per Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect, to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region,” Commission for Air Quality Management, said in a social media post X.“The Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8 point action plan as per Stage-III of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect,” CAQM further added Stage-III restrictions include closing down operations of stone crushers, closing down all mining and associated activities in the NCR, and strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR (except certain categories of projects).NCR state governments/GNCTD to impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. State governments in NCR and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode'.
