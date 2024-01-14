North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile Towards The Sea, Claim Neighbouring Countries

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "North Korea launched its first ballistic missile, in about a month, off the North's east coast on Sunday, reported AP. North Korea's neighbouring countries including Japan and South Korea informed that they detected a possible ballistic missile launch by North Korea Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japan's Defense Ministry informed that the country ruled by Kim Jong Un fired missile on Sunday read: 'War can break out any time': North Korea vows to launch more spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials in 2024The last time North Korea fired a missile was on December 18 when it test-fired its Hwasong-18 solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile. The latest launch came days after North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells near the tense sea border with South Korea. In retaliation, South Korea conducted similar exchange of firing in the same area read: 'Mistake that we should no longer make': N. Korea's Kim Jong Un on seeking reunification with S. KoreaKim Jong Un said, \"The historic time has come at last when we should define as a state most hostile toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea the entity called the Republic of Korea (South Korea),\" reported official Korean Central News Agency read: 'We left a great trace...', Kim Jong Un's boasts of North Korea's achievements at key year-end meetEarlier, Kim Jong Un called South Korea“our principal enemy” and warned to annihilate it if provoked. South Korea's parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in April while the US will go to polls in November this year read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders annihilation of US, South Korea amid confrontationKim Jong Un pledged to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal and launch additional spy satellites last month.

He said that these moves were in response to US led confrontations.

He said that these moves were in response to US led confrontations. South Korea claimed that North Korea successfully manoeuvred a reconnaissance satellite into orbit last year with the help of Russia. This assistance was alleged to be received in exchange for arms shipments for Russia's war in Ukraine, reported AFP Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power in 2022. Kim Jong Un ruled country said that it will never give up its nuclear weapons programme, which the regime views as essential for its survival. North Korea conducted its first nuclear test in 2006. Since then, United Nations Security Council adopted many resolutions attempting to halt North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.(With agency inputs)



