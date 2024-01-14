BCCI Shifts KL Rahul To Specialist Batting Role, Eyes Specialist Keeper For India Vs England Test Series

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rahul has reportedly been removed from the wicketkeeping duty in the upcoming Test series against England. Despite showcasing impressive wicketkeeping abilities during India's tour of South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now seeks a specialised wicketkeeper for the 5-match series. The BCCI, in its squad announcement, has chosen KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel for the wicketkeeper's role, with Jurel earning his first Test call-up.

The decision is attributed to the BCCI's belief that Rahul may not be well-suited for the wicketkeeper's role on spin-friendly home pitches. The board aims to avoid overburdening Rahul, considering him a valuable batting asset. In India, where spinners play a significant role, the challenges of wicketkeeping are heightened due to potential unpredictable bounces and spins. The BCCI emphasizes the need for a specialist in the wicketkeeper's position and expresses concerns about the risk of injury to Rahul while keeping wickets.

A source mentioned that Rahul will now focus solely on his role as a specialist batter. The BCCI's choice of Bharat and Jurel as the designated wicketkeepers for the series is supported by their skills and suitability for the spin-friendly conditions expected in the upcoming matches. The team management reportedly aims to prioritise specialist spinners on the turning tracks anticipated during the England Test series, ensuring a strategic approach to match conditions.

