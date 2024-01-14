'Until We Get Justice...': Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Fly To Manipur For Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress is all set to kickstart an over two-month Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, from Manipur today (January 14), panning over dozen states ahead of the Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress party wrote: "Until we get justice... BharatJodo Nyay Yatra." The video showed Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in the flight.

In addition to Manipur, the yatra will go through four more northeastern states: Assam (833 km in eight days), Meghalaya (5 km in one day), Arunachal Pradesh (55 km in one day), and Nagaland (257 km in two days). The Hindi heartland states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan will also be covered. On March 20 or 21, it will come to an end in Maharashtra.



In Manipur, the yatra will be flagged off from a private ground in Thoubal district, instead of Imphal.

The yatra would also travel across 15 states and 100 Lok Sabha seats. The yatra would travel through the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

The party has provided the route, which shows that the yatra would spend the most time in Uttar Pradesh-1,074 km in 11 days will run through politically crucial locations, including Amethi, the Gandhi family bastion of Rae Bareli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat of Varanasi. 6,713 kilometres will be covered during the yatra, primarily by bus but also on foot.

