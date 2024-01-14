Merry Christmas to Guntur Karaam: 2nd day Box-office collections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Karaam' to Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starring 'Merry Christmas' released on 12th of January. A total of 5 films including Dhanush's 'Captain Miller', 'HanuMan', 'Ayalaan' released on the 12th of January. Here's how the films fared on Day 2

Mahesh Babu starrer 'Guntur Karaam' to Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas' released on 12th January. Guntur Karaam had a huge fall on day 2, whereas Merry Christmas saw uptick

Mahesh Babu starrer earned declined to 13 crores on second day at the box-office. It had closed with a massive collection of 42 crores on Day 1

The box-office figures of KatrinaKaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Day 2 increased from 2.55 crores to 3.50 crores

According to Sacnilk, the movie saw slight increase on day 2. On day 1 the movie collected, 12.20 Crore, Day 2 collections were 12.26 crore

Dhanush starrer earned Rs. 6.75 crores on Day 2. Day 1 collections were 8.65 crores

The movie earned 4.25 crore at the box-office. Day 1 collections were 3.20 crores