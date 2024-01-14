'This Happens Quite A Lot', Says 'The Archies' Actor Agastya Nanda Over Been Mistaken For A Delivery Guy; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Agastya Nanda, the grandson of legendary actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, recently opened up about instances where he went unrecognized due to his lack of public and social media presence, despite his familial connections. The emerging actor, who made his debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, shared amusing anecdotes about being mistaken for a delivery person by a security guard.

In an interview with Film Companion, Agastya recounted a funny incident that occurred before his film debut. He mentioned visiting a filmmaker's office, where the security guard, unaware of his identity, assumed he was a delivery boy. The guard instructed him to sign the visitor's register, drop off the package, and leave. Agastya humorously explained the situation, saying,“I've not come here to deliver the package; I've come here to meet the director. Then he said, 'Nahi nahi, jhooth mat bol (No, don't lie),'” highlighting the recurring nature of such misunderstandings.

ALSO READ:

Ira Khan- Nupur Sikhare Wedding reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan exude elegance; pose with Aamir Khan

The actor revealed that instances like these happen quite frequently, attributing the confusion to his limited public exposure and the absence of a social media presence. He shared another incident where he waited inside a director's office for nearly 45 minutes, only to discover that the discussion about his absence was taking place. Agastya had to intervene and make his presence known.

Agastya Nanda believes that growing up away from the limelight with his businessman father in New Delhi contributed to his lack of recognition in the public eye. Despite being the grandson of the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya's choice to maintain a low profile until his film debut resulted in amusing and unexpected encounters that reflected the challenges of navigating the industry without the aid of social media visibility.