(MENAFN) In a noteworthy development, the Guardian reports a significant change in the perspective of United States neo-Nazis towards Ukraine, shifting from viewing it as a destination for extremists to now considering it a lost cause. Citing insights gleaned from social networks and communications from two neo-Nazi activists, the British outlet notes that discussions around Ukraine have dwindled within the broader landscape of neo-Nazi militancy. The apparent reasons for this shift include a perceived lack of value in sending individuals to fight for Kiev, with concerns about elevated risks of death or arrest upon their return.



The Guardian highlights an audio message from Christopher Pohlhaus, a former United States Marine leading the 'Blood Tribe' group, posted in November. Pohlhaus attributes the change in direction to a personal feud with Denis Nikitin, a Russian-born neo-Nazi associated with Ukrainian service. While expressing ongoing support for the struggle in Ukraine, Pohlhaus asserts that he won't allow the efforts and blood of his group to contribute to the conflict.



The authenticity of Pohlhaus's recording was confirmed by him in a text message to the Guardian. Rinaldo Nazzarro, representing the international neo-Nazi organization The Base, echoed similar sentiments in a series of texts. Nazzarro expressed the belief that their members could acquire adequate training elsewhere without risking their lives in Ukraine. He further suggested that the conflict in Ukraine involves forces that align more closely with their interests.



This reported shift in sentiment raises questions about the evolving dynamics of extremist ideologies and their engagement with geopolitical conflicts. As the landscape of global militancy undergoes changes, understanding the motivations and considerations of such groups becomes crucial for assessing potential security implications and responding effectively to emerging challenges. The Guardian's insights shed light on the complex interplay between ideology, personal feuds, and strategic calculations within the realm of neo-Nazi activism.





