African migration to Europe increased in 2023

(MENAFN) A recent report by the French publication Le Monde highlights a significant surge in African migration to Europe in 2023, signaling an ongoing challenge for the continent despite measures aimed at curbing illegal immigration. Citing data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the report reveals that a staggering 266,940 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe last year, marking a substantial 67 percent increase from 2022.



This surge, primarily characterized by sea arrivals, poses a formidable challenge to Southern European countries, including Spain, Italy, Greece, Malta, and Cyprus.



The migration figures observed in 2023 represent the highest since the peak of the continent's migration crisis in 2015 and 2016, with arrivals reaching 373,652 and 1.03 million, respectively. Despite concerted efforts by the European Union (EU) to prevent unauthorized entries through externalizing border controls, the report underscores the persistence of migration challenges at Europe's borders.



Le Monde identifies the Sfax region of Tunisia on the North African coast as the "main source" of the 2023 surge, with Tunisia contributing to about two-thirds of all migrants arriving in Italy.



This concentration has led to tensions between Tunis, Brussels, and Rome. Notably, Tunisian nationals make up less than 10 percent of those leaving the North African country for Europe, with the majority originating from West African countries such as Guinea, Mali, and Cameroon. Many of these migrants arrived in Tunisia after unsuccessful attempts to exit Africa through Algeria.



The report sheds light on the complex dynamics and challenges associated with African migration to Europe, emphasizing the need for comprehensive and coordinated strategies to address the root causes and consequences of this significant and ongoing phenomenon. As the continent grapples with evolving migration patterns, the report prompts a renewed focus on collaborative efforts to manage and respond to the multifaceted aspects of migration within a global context.







