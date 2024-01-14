Kashmir To Host Miss World Contest

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) After the G20- global event, the stage is all set for the 71st Miss World 2023 contest in Kashmir where 140 countries would participate later this year.

In this regard, a press meet was organized at SKICC here in Srinagar in which Miss World Karolina Bielawska, Miss India Sini Shetty, Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena, Miss Caribbean and Miss England were present.

Miss World Karolina Bielawska while addressing the media, said that the Kashmir Valley has everything and it is the best place to host the event like Miss World.

“I am so grateful to see the beautiful place in India, the beautiful lakes here, everyone has welcomed us nicely. The hospitality here we got was wonderful,” she said, adding it would be exciting to see 140 countries participating in the event.

She added that every state and country has its own beauty, but the pleasant hospitality here has been overwhelming.

“It is a proud moment that Miss World 2023 is going to be held in Kashmir. This month is like Diwali as 140 countries are coming to India and participating as a family,” Miss India Sini Shetty said in her address.

Miss England while addressing media men said that she had a fabulous time today to explore Kashmir as the hospitality here is great and wonderful.

Miss World arrived here along with other pageant winners, including Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena today for a day-long visit.

Poland's Bielawska, along with other pageant winners, enjoyed breakfast with other dignitaries at a five-star hotel here.

For the day-long tour, Bielawska and Shetty were joined by Miss World America Shree Saini and Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation.

Rouble Nagi of Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Chairman PME entertainment in India Jamil Saidi were also present at the breakfast meeting.

India, which has won the prestigious title six times, is hosting the pageant after nearly three decades. The last time the country hosted the event was back in 1996.

