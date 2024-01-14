In Photos | Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Cold wave intensified in Kashmir as the minimum temperature dipped below freezing point even as dense fog disrupted flight operations at the Srinagar international airport early Tuesday.

Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley as the minimum settled at minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius on Monday night, an official of the Meteorological Department said.

It was the coldest night at most places in the valley, including Srinagar city, the official said.

