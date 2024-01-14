Not So Heavenly

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

A view of snowless Gulmarg on January 8, 2024 – KO photo by Abid Bhat

By Arqam Illyas

Kashmir, known as“Paradise on Earth” for its idyllic snow-capped mountains and valleys, is facing an unprecedented scarcity of snow this winter season. While Kashmir typically receives heavy snowfall between December and February, this year has been markedly different. The region has witnessed minimal snowfall, even at higher altitudes. The plains, usually blanketed in white by December, remain worryingly dry.

Behind the lack of snowfall is an anomalous weather pattern causing warmer, drier conditions over the Kashmir Valley region. Global warming, local temperature changes, and altered precipitation patterns have conspired to rob Kashmir of its usual winter snow cover. While warming global temperatures play a dominant role, local factors like deforestation and urban sprawl cannot be ignored. The felling of trees and the growth of concrete jungles contribute to the urban heat island effect, further warming the region and influencing precipitation patterns.

The dry weather this year has already impacted tourism, a major pillar of Kashmir's economy. Ski resorts, which normally open by early December, have yet to open as there is barely enough snow coverage on the slopes. Numerous tourist attractions, like the famed Dal Lake, lack the picturesque snowy shores and majestic houseboats covered in white.

The lack of accumulating mountain snowpack has growing consequences beyond tourism. Spring snowmelt feeds rivers and provides irrigation for crops in drier months. Less snow now may mean water scarcity down the road. There are also cultural impacts; snow forms an iconic part of Kashmir's identity and self-image, immortalised in poetry and songs. Locals take pride in resiliently enduring harsh Himalayan winters. Seeing a snowless season challenges this crafted image.

As climate change accelerates, Kashmir may see more unpredictable weather in the future. The snow scarcity in Kashmir is not an isolated event. It is a stark reminder of the changing climate and its impact on fragile ecosystems. Such events could become more frequent and severe in the future, necessitating immediate action.

The snowless winter in Kashmir serves as a wake-up call for all of us. We must advocate for climate action, support sustainable practices, and hold ourselves accountable for the planet's well-being.

