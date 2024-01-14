               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Video: Inkishaf | Climate Change, No Snowfall In Kashmir Causes Water Crisis


1/14/2024 3:48:14 AM

Unprecedented Highs Rewrite Temperature Records in Kashmir Spring In Kashmir's Winter? Unseasonable Warmth Spurs Premature Flowering

As Climate Change affects global weather its impact is quite visible in Kashmir as there is no snowfall till date. The drinking water sources and streams are dying up. Here is this week's Inkishaf.

