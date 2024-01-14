Video: Inkishaf | Climate Change, No Snowfall In Kashmir Causes Water Crisis

As Climate Change affects global weather its impact is quite visible in Kashmir as there is no snowfall till date. The drinking water sources and streams are dying up. Here is this week's Inkishaf.

