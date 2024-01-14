Ariana Grande Slammed For ‘Huge Disrespect’ Towards Beau Ethan Slater's Ex-Wife

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has been slammed for showing“huge disrespect” towards her new boyfriend's ex-wife with the release of her new single.

The 30-year-old hit the headlines last year when it emerged she had split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez and was dating Ethan Slater, who she met on the set of 'Wicked' movie in 2022, reports co.

It was then reported that musical star Ethan, 31, had left his childhood sweetheart and wife Lilly Jay for Ariana, just months after they welcomed a new baby.

The couple have laid low since news of their relationship broke, and both Ariana and Ethan have faced a fierce backlash over the last 12 months.

As per co, the award-winning singer first met Ethan when they were filming the big-screen adaptation of the hit musical in London, with Ariana playing good witch Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo as the famed protagonist Elphaba.

On Friday, the 'Seven Rings' hitmaker courted more controversy as she released her first single since 2021, 'Yes, And?' which seemingly takes aim at critics of her relationship. Fans were gobsmacked by the lyrics, including:“Your business is yours, and mine is mine/ Why do you care so much whose d*** I ride?”

Sources close to Lilly, 29, have come forward to slam Ariana - who has faced homewrecker allegations for months - with many accusing the singer of showing disrespect towards her new boyfriend's estranged wife.“For her to take the opportunity in her first song since all of this went down to show a complete lack of remorse for her actions is utterly disrespectful," the insider told the Daily Mail.

Ariana was accused of“lacking empathy,” and could have“taken this opportunity to create music that would be therapeutic for her to heal and for fans to listen to,” the source fumed. However, instead the singer has“created art that basically says f*** you, I don't care what I did to hurt anyone because I am happy.”

