North Korea's Foreign Minister To Visit Russia On Jan 15

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 14 (IANS) Amid indications of growing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui will visit Russia on January 15, the state media said on Sunday.

"Choe Son Hui, minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from January 15 to 17 at the invitation of its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," Yonhap news agency reported quoting the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.

The visit will come as North Korea and Russia have been accused of exchanging weapons and military technology in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions since a September summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Russian spaceport.

Last week, the White House said Russia recently fired additional North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine following earlier such launches on December 30 and January 2.

