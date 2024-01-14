UN Security Council: Palestinians in Gaza must not face forced displacement

(MENAFN) The UN Security Council declared on Friday that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip should not face forced displacement and must have the right to return to their homes.



Amar Bendjama, the permanent representative of Algeria to the UN, remarked that the ongoing events in Gaza will continue to be a "disgrace."



"A disgrace on the conscience of humanity," he expressed during a Council meeting discussing the humanitarian situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.



Bendjama emphasized that the "barbaric" bombardment of Gaza, the destruction of its infrastructure, and the deliberate targeting of all signs of life are unmistakably rendering Gaza "uninhabitable."



"In addition, it seeks to kill the hope of returning home in the hearts and minds of the Palestinians in order to facilitate and implement the strategy of displacing the Palestinians outside their land," he stated, He further added that this policy receives substantial support from officials of the "occupying power."



Bendjama said forced displacement of Palestinians must be rejected.



"Plan of forced displacement is unfolding now throughout the Palestinian territory, through bombardment and destruction, and through settlement and annexation,” he said. “Everyone must understand that there is no place for Palestinians except on their land.”



Bendjama also urged the international community, in particular the Security Council, to speak with one strong voice against the displacement of the Palestinians.



"No one inside this chamber can remain silent. As such plans unfold, silence is complicity," he added.

