Steve Smith Admits To Not Being Taken Seriously For The Role Of Australia’S Next Test Opener

Adelaide, Jan 14 (IANS) Australia's premier batter Steve Smith admitted that his idea of opening the batting was not taken seriously by the decision makers. He eventually found his way to now being the Test opener for Australia three days away from the commencement of the series against the West Indies.

"I'd been pushing it for a few weeks, even before Perth and I might have even floated it in England randomly and said I'm happy to play up top. In Perth I said 'after Davey's done I'm actually keen to get up there' and I don't think they (selectors) took me seriously until I got to Sydney (for the pink Test against Pakistan) and said 'you know I'm actually being genuine here'.

"I'd be keen to get up top and face the new ball and they were like 'we'll take that under advisement and see how it all looks'. They were obviously very keen to get Cameron (Green) in the side as well and play our best six batters, and for me it didn't sit right to have him come in and bat up top. I've played for a long time and I'm an experienced player, and I think it's something I should have done," Smith was quoted as saying by com.

What has also fuelled Smith's desire to open the batting has been his experience of batting at number three, before dropping down to number four. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity of getting in and facing the new ball. It's something that isn't really foreign to me, I've batted on numerous occasions where I've come in early doors and I batted at number three for quite a while."

"Really the only reason I went down to number four was because I was captain and I wanted to give myself some more time to refresh mentally after thinking so much in the field before going out to bat. I don't have to do that any more, so it's perfect to get in early and face the music," he added.

Opening the batting also means Smith won't have to watch matches for a longer period from the dugout, while refusing to call an end time on his career. "I don't have date in mind when I want to finish up playing. I'm taking it game by game."

"I don't like waiting to bat, I never really have. I actually don't like watching cricket that much believe it or not. I'd prefer to be out there batting, it gets a bit boring sitting there (with the pads on) but I don't have to do that any more. I'll be out if I'm back in there (dressing room) watching, so I can just relax after that.

