US lawyer warns of test for international community over ICJ genocide ruling on Israel

(MENAFN) If the International Court of Justice (ICJ) enforce the provisional measures requested by South Africa, supported by compelling evidence meeting all elements of genocide against Israel, a senior US lawyer emphasized that the international community, particularly Washington, would face a significant challenge.



In discussions with a Turkish news agency in The Hague, Diala Shamas characterized the hearing of South Africa's case at the ICJ as a "historic moment" and noted the importance of traveling to The Hague to witness the genocide case against Israel.



Shamas pointed out that South Africa commenced its arguments by drawing the court's attention to the historical context starting from 1948, stating: "Referencing 75 years of apartheid, hearing that from a South African official was, of course, moving for Palestinians in the world."



She pointed out how South Africa "made a very compelling case meeting all of the elements of genocide."



Offering commentary on the verbal arguments presented by Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), she remarked: "We saw nothing."



She further emphasized that Israel consistently relies on identical arguments both within the courtroom and in public statements, as well as in interviews. These arguments are used to rationalize its actions in response to Hamas.



"I don't believe it was a very effective argument," the lawyer emphasized, continuing, "Genocide is never lawful. There is no self-defense exception for genocide."

