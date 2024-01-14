Prisoner affairs groups: Israeli army detains 15 more Palestinians in West Bank

(MENAFN) Prisoner affairs groups reported on Saturday that the Israeli army detained an additional 15 Palestinians in overnight military raids across the occupied West Bank.



In a joint statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Club and Prisoners Affairs Authority announced that the count of Palestinian detainees in the West Bank has reached 5,835 since October 7. This increase follows the Israeli army's "arrest of 15 Palestinians on Friday/Saturday night."



The institutions emphasized that the Israeli forces "arrested at least 15 Palestinians from the West Bank since yesterday evening until this morning, including several family members of the martyrs from Hebron who were killed yesterday."



On Friday, the Israeli army reported the death of three Palestinians, alleging their attempt to infiltrate the Adora settlement west of Hebron. Subsequent information revealed that the individuals in question were from the town of Idna, located to the west of the city.



The prisoners club and authority noted that the overall toll encompasse "those arrested from their homes, through military checkpoints, those forced to surrender under pressure, and those taken as hostages."



"The arrest operations were concentrated in Hebron, Bethlehem, Jenin, and accompanied by widespread invasion, abuse, as well as acts of vandalism and destruction in the homes of citizens, and brutal beatings of the detainees and their families," they continued.



The arrest campaigns "have escalated unprecedentedly since Oct. 7, not only in terms of the number of detainees but also in terms of the level of crimes committed, in addition to the invasions of the homes of the detainees' families, accompanied by extensive acts of vandalism and destruction," as per the declaration.

