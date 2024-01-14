(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Russian Embassy in the UK expressed the view that Ukraine's security cooperation agreement with Britain diminishes the prospects for peace talks.



In response to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv on Friday, where he inked a 10-year deal on military and security cooperation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the diplomatic service characterized the outcomes as shameful.



In a statement, the embassy conveyed the following information: "The results of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's campaign trip to 'friend Zelenskyy' are deplorable, first of all for Ukraine itself. Putting aside the pretentious proclamations, London continues to view this country as a geopolitical tool aimed against Russia."



The statement suggests that the Anglo-Saxons perceive Ukraine as "a bargaining chip in the adventures of Eurasia."



The British leadership is actively working to discourage G-7 countries and NATO from "waking up from the anti-Russian frenzy and realizing the depressing consequences of what is happening for the continent." The embassy asserts that there's a push for partners to persist in supplying weapons to Ukraine.



Regarding Sunak's commitment to allocate additional funds for procuring long-range missiles and attack drones for Ukraine, the embassy contends that such measures won't alter the overall balance of power or the conflict's outcome for Ukraine. Instead, they argue that these actions will only prolong and intensify the conflict, resulting in more casualties.



"The crocodile tears of the British leadership about the ruined future of Ukraine look hypocritical against this background," it stated.



On Friday, Zelenskyy announced that the UK and Ukraine have entered into an "unprecedented" security cooperation agreement. This accord entails annual military assistance to Kyiv and involves "comprehensive cooperation" aimed at enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities, fortifying the military-industrial complex, and bolstering state institutions and public systems.

