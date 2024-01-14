Houthis intend to persist with military actions against Israel, block its vessels

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Houthi group in Yemen, as reported by a news agency affiliated with the group, declared its intent to persist with military actions against Israel and block its vessels from traversing the Red Sea.



“The American and British aggression will not go unpunished,” it stated in an announcement.



The announcement came shortly after the Yemeni capital of Sanaa faced a fresh round of airstrikes.



It pointed out that “the overt American and British aggression, which comes to support the Zionist entity, will not deter Yemen from continuing its military operations against the Israeli enemy and preventing its vessels and other ships heading to the occupied Palestinian ports.”



It further mentioned that “this aggression, which will certainly not pass without punishment from our armed forces, highlights the significant impact of Yemen's military operations against the Israeli enemy and preventing the passage of its vessels and other ships of other nationalities carrying goods to it.”



On Saturday, the United States resumed airstrikes in Sanaa, a day after joint attacks by Washington and London targeted areas controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen.



Following the Friday attacks, which led to five fatalities and six injuries among the Houthis, the group declared that all American and British interests are now considered "legitimate targets" in retaliation for what they described as "direct and declared aggression" against Yemen.



The Houthis are directing missiles and drones toward cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies, or those involved in transporting goods to and from Israel. This action is taken in solidarity with Gaza, which has been enduring an Israeli onslaught since October 7, with American support.

