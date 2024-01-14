2 employees in Palestinian telecommunications firm die in Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Paltel, the Palestinian telecommunications firm, reported the unfortunate demise of two employees engaged in the restoration of the communication network in the southern Gaza Strip, which had suffered damage from a direct attack by Israel.



“Two of our colleagues were killed while working to repair the communication network in Khan Yunis, where the company's vehicle was directly targeted with a shell,” the firm stated.



It denounced the “attack and aggression against the Palestinian people in the strip.”



Paltel reported that the casualties within its teams have reached 13 since the commencement of the Israeli conflict in the enclave. As of 1750 GMT, there has been no response from Israeli authorities regarding Paltel's statements.



Paltel holds the position as the primary provider of cellular and internet communication services in the Gaza Strip, exclusively offering fixed communication services.



On Friday, communication and internet services experienced disruptions in a majority of the area, constituting the ninth outage since October 7th.



“We regret to announce that all telecom services in the Gaza Strip have been lost due to the ongoing aggression. Gaza is blacked out again,” the firm stated in a declaration.



Ooredoo Palestine, a prominent mobile network operator, stated: “With the continued aggression on the Gaza Strip, the main feed lines for communication and internet companies were once again damaged, leading to a complete halt of our services in the south and central Gaza Strip.”



In the northern Gaza region, communication services for Ooredoo Palestine continued to experience intermittent disruptions.

