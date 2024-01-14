Protestors in Tel Aviv block major streets, urging for resignation of Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Israeli media reports indicate that on Saturday, protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a major street, calling for the resignation of Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and the repatriation of Israeli prisoners from the Gaza Strip.



“Protesters calling for the dismissal of the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and the return of hostages from Gaza closed Ayalon Street as part of their protest actions,” as reported by an Israeli TV channel.



The decision to close the street was deemed an extraordinary measure, and authorities took action by arresting eight Israelis on charges related to their participation in the street closure.



This development unfolded concurrently with a significant demonstration in the heart of Tel Aviv, where thousands of Israelis gathered to advocate for the release of hostages being held in Gaza.



According to reports from a local TV station, a parallel protest took place in Haifa, drawing hundreds of participants who were calling for the immediate resignation of the Netanyahu government.



They accused the government of inadequately managing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



These events occurred against the backdrop of an announcement from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, which declared on Saturday that it had lost contact with a group responsible for detaining four Israeli hostages in Gaza since 2014.



Hamas has linked the negotiation for the release of Israeli hostages it holds to "a complete cessation of the war on the Gaza Strip." Israel has consistently rejected this demand, expressing its willingness only for temporary humanitarian pauses.



Currently, efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, as well as the United States are underway to facilitate a second temporary pause in the conflict in Gaza.

MENAFN14012024000045015839ID1107718421