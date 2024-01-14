(MENAFN) In a thought-provoking analysis, Timofey Bordachev delves into the transformative events of 2023 that signal the dawn of a new world order. Bordachev suggests that the foundational shifts observed in international politics during the past year are not only natural but also inherently constructive. This marks a pivotal moment in history, where the initial apprehension towards the demise of the previous international order gives way to a more optimistic and constructive perspective.



Bordachev contends that the very essence of international politics is rooted in tragedies, often accompanied by upheavals and the horrors of war. However, amidst the current global dramas and geopolitical shifts, he discerns the emergence of equilibrium features that will serve as the basis for a relatively peaceful and just international order in the future. The year 2023, according to Bordachev, marks a turning point where a collective realization occurs—that the collapse of the previous order is not a catastrophic event but one that brings significant benefits for the global development.



As the contours of this new reality begin to take shape, Bordachev highlights the positive aspect that the major powers driving this transformation are not engaging in destructive behavior that undermines the foundations of inter-state relations. Importantly, their actions are not geared towards inciting large-scale military confrontations, suggesting a departure from the adversarial dynamics that characterized the previous era.



Within the features of this emerging international order, Bordachev identifies key elements that point towards a more constructive future. This analysis prompts a reflection on the potential benefits of this evolving global landscape, emphasizing the need for a nuanced understanding of the transformative forces at play. As the world grapples with these shifts, Bordachev's insights contribute to the ongoing discourse surrounding the trajectory of international relations and the prospects for a more stable and just global order.





