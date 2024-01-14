Biden restates US stance on Taiwan’s independence amid election of Lai Ching-te

(MENAFN) Media reports indicate that on Saturday, US Leader Joe Biden stated that Washington does not endorse the independence of Taiwan, coinciding with the island nation's election of William Lai Ching-te as its next president.



“We do not support independence” for Taiwan, Biden informed journalists following election results were issued in Taipei, which China stated “cannot represent 'mainstream' opinion in Taiwan.”



Biden's remarks were made as he left the White House for Camp David, as reported by a news agency.



Under the leadership of William Lai Ching-te, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) achieved an historic third consecutive term victory. Vice President Lai, aged 64, emerged victorious in the presidential elections with 40.1 percent of the vote.



However, the DPP experienced a decline in the Legislative Assembly, securing 51 seats. The main opposition Kuomintang claimed victory with 52 seats, while the Taiwan People’s Party secured eight seats.



Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated: “We congratulate Dr. Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan's presidential election. We also congratulate the Taiwan people for participating in free and fair elections and demonstrating the strength of their democratic system.”



However, China's Foreign Ministry framed the "Taiwan question" as an "internal affair" for the country.



"The one-China principle is the solid anchor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We believe that the international community will continue to adhere to the one-China principle, and understand and support the Chinese people’s just cause of opposing 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities and striving to achieve national reunification," it stated.



China regards Taiwan as its "breakaway province," while Taipei has consistently asserted its independence since 1949, maintaining full diplomatic relations with 13 nations.



