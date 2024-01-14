UK prepares to start bombing Yemen’s Houthis

(MENAFN) In a stern and ominous declaration, United Kingdom Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has raised the prospect of Britain resorting to airstrikes in response to the ongoing attacks on Red Sea shipping by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The warning came in the aftermath of a British destroyer intercepting and downing a swarm of Houthi drones and missiles over the strategically significant shipping lane. Shapps, during a press conference on Wednesday, emphasized that such attacks could not persist, asserting, "This cannot continue, and we won't allow it to continue."



Highlighting the severity of the situation, Shapps underscored the significance of the Red Sea as a major sea route for global goods movement. He insisted that the disruption caused by the Houthi attacks, which he attributed to "terrorists and thugs," warranted a decisive response. The Defense Secretary, in a statement accompanying the press briefing, reiterated that the United Kingdom and its allies had previously communicated that these illegal attacks were deemed unacceptable and warned of consequences should they persist.



Shapps went on to implicate Iran in the Houthi activities, asserting that Iran was not only providing the rebels with the necessary equipment for the attacks but also facilitating them with the intelligence required for their execution. He accused Iran of guiding the situation in the Red Sea, signaling a broadening of the geopolitical dimensions of the conflict.



The recent Houthi onslaught, described by Shapps as the most intricate yet, saw the British destroyer HMS Diamond successfully intercepting seven drones. Additionally, three United States destroyers and F-18/A planes participated in neutralizing some of the projectiles. The attack unfolded in the wake of heightened tensions in the region, with the Houthi rebels targeting the Red Sea's vital shipping lanes in response to Israel's forceful actions in Gaza.



As the United Kingdom raises the specter of potential airstrikes in retaliation, the situation in Yemen takes on added complexity. The evolving dynamics in the region prompt questions about the broader ramifications of military intervention and the delicate balance between responding to security threats and risking escalation in an already volatile geopolitical landscape.



