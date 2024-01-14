Pentagon report detects failure to trace USD1 billion in arms for Ukraine

(MENAFN) A newly released report from the Pentagon's inspector general has shed light on serious shortcomings in the tracking of over USD1 billion worth of advanced weaponry supplied to Ukraine by the United States. The redacted findings, made public one day after being submitted to Congress, focus on the implementation of enhanced end-use monitoring (EEUM) procedures aimed at overseeing sensitive and sophisticated equipment provided to Ukraine.



The report outlines that, despite the United States and its partner nations delivering an estimated USD1.699 billion worth of EEUM-designated hardware to Ukraine, the tracking and inventory procedures have proven inadequate. The weaponry in question includes shoulder-mounted missile systems, kamikaze drones, night-vision devices, and other advanced hardware. The investigation reveals that, as of June 2, 2023, approximately 59 percent of the total value, equivalent to just over USD1 billion, remained improperly tracked.



One of the major concerns raised by the report is the lack of proper accountability, which it notes "may increase the risk of theft and diversion" of these sophisticated EEUM-designated weapons. However, it is crucial to emphasize that the inspector general's mandate did not extend to determining whether the untracked hardware was indeed stolen or diverted.



The report underscores that the inspector general has personnel stationed in Ukraine and is actively investigating "allegations of criminal conduct with regard to United States security assistance to Ukraine." While the findings highlight deficiencies in the monitoring and tracking mechanisms, they do not provide conclusive evidence of unauthorized use or misappropriation of the supplied weaponry.



As the Pentagon grapples with the fallout from these oversight failures, questions about the broader implications for United States security assistance programs and the need for enhanced monitoring procedures are likely to come under scrutiny. The report raises concerns about the potential risks associated with inadequately tracked weaponry, emphasizing the importance of robust oversight to ensure the intended recipients securely and responsibly utilize advanced military hardware.





