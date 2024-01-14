Two Terrorists Killed In Military Operation In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (NNN-APP) – Pakistani security forces claimed on Friday evening, to have killed two terrorists during an operation in North Waziristan district of the country's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, on the reported presence of terrorists, on Friday.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security personnel and the terrorists, leading to the killing of the two terrorists.

The ISPR said that, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, including target killing of innocent civilians.

“Clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” said the military, adding that, the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.– NNN-APP